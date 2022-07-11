Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. Announces He’ll Participate in 2022 MLB Home Run Derby

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. announced on his Instagram story Monday that he would be participating in this year's Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium.

Acuna last participated in the Derby in 2019, reaching the semifinals.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.