X

    Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. Announces He’ll Participate in 2022 MLB Home Run Derby

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 11, 2022

    Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. announced on his Instagram story Monday that he would be participating in this year's Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium.

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/ronaldacunajr24?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ronaldacunajr24</a> will participate in the Home Run Derby 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/jbASeRhB9N">pic.twitter.com/jbASeRhB9N</a>

    Acuna last participated in the Derby in 2019, reaching the semifinals.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.