Richard Jefferson to Officiate 2nd Quarter of Knicks vs. Blazers Summer League Game

Richard Jefferson to Officiate 2nd Quarter of Knicks vs. Blazers Summer League GameJuly 11, 2022
Former NBA player and ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson will officiate the second quarter of Monday night's Summer League matchup between the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers.
NBA Communications @NBAPR
NBA Champion and 17-year NBA veteran Richard Jefferson will officiate the second quarter of tonight's New York vs. Portland game after attending daily NBA Summer League Officiating Meetings in Las Vegas.<br><br>🏀 <a href="https://twitter.com/nyknicks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyknicks</a> vs. <a href="https://twitter.com/trailblazers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@trailblazers</a> <br>⏰ 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET<br>📺 ESPN2 <a href="https://t.co/wNKYxjvJYd">pic.twitter.com/wNKYxjvJYd</a>
Jefferson, who has attended officiating meetings in Las Vegas during the Summer League, will join the ESPN2 broadcast at halftime to speak about the experience.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
