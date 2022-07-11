Richard Jefferson to Officiate 2nd Quarter of Knicks vs. Blazers Summer League Game

David L. Nemec/NBAE via Getty Images

Former NBA player and ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson will officiate the second quarter of Monday night's Summer League matchup between the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers.

Jefferson, who has attended officiating meetings in Las Vegas during the Summer League, will join the ESPN2 broadcast at halftime to speak about the experience.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

