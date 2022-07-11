Windhorst: Kevin Durant's Trade Value 'May Not Be as High as the Nets Wanted'

Elsa/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets had a high asking price for Kevin Durant once the superstar requested a trade, but teams have been unwilling to meet those initial demands.

"The price tag for Durant may not be as high as the Nets wanted," ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on Get Up (1:09 in video).

Windhorst added that the situation is turning into a bit of a "stalemate" and teams that were "casual bystanders" might jump into the bidding.

The 12-time All-Star would be an appealing addition to any team since he's under contract for the next four seasons, but opposing teams seemingly don't want to gut their roster to land Durant.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith initially reported the Nets were looking for two All-Stars in return for Durant. Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports said the team asked the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and four first-round picks.

The Phoenix Suns have been considered a potential landing spot for Durant, but Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported "there's no deal" without Devin Booker.

It isn't unreasonable for the Nets to start with a high asking price. Durant can change the landscape of the NBA with his ability to turn any team into a contender or legitimate favorite to win a title.

The 33-year-old has two Finals MVP awards on his resume and remains an elite player with averages of 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game last year.

If Brooklyn is going to give up this type of talent, it will need pieces in return that can help expedite a rebuild.

The rest of the league has been hesitant to meet the Nets' demands thus far, which could force Brooklyn's front office to reset the market for the star forward.