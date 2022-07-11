NFL Coordinator Votes Tom Brady No. 1 QB: 'The Ultimate End-of-Game Player'

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Not even his rapidly approaching 45th birthday is enough to knock Tom Brady off the perch as the NFL's top quarterback to some coaches.

Brady was voted as the fourth-best quarterback in a poll of NFL coaches, executives, scouts and players conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, but at least one offensive coordinator had him at No. 1.

"Brady is the ultimate end-of-game player. He's the last-shot-in-hoops guy. Ball in his hands. Wouldn't take anyone else," the coordinator said.

From a statistical standpoint, it's hard to argue Brady has fallen off in any regard. He led the NFL last season with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns. His 68.1 QBR was behind only Aaron Rodgers, who topped Brady in the NFL MVP voting. Brady and Rodgers were the only two players to receive more than one first-place vote.

Some decision-makers pointed to other quarterbacks' ability to make plays out of the pocket as the reason they voted those players ahead of Brady. Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen—all of whom are able to move better than Brady to varying degrees—were the three quarterbacks ranked ahead of him.

Despite some shortcomings in Brady's mobility and a mild level of regression in his arm strength against zone coverage, his football IQ continues to set him apart.

"You still need Brady's mind to make it work," a talent evaluator said. "His ability to manipulate defenders with his eyes, anticipate and throw with location is still the best."

Brady, who turns 45 on Aug. 3, is set to become the second-oldest quarterback in NFL history this season. He will become the oldest player to start at quarterback, barring an injury.

George Blanda played until he was 48 years old but was not a starter later in his career.