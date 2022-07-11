WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 11

0 of 1

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on July 11.

With Money in the Bank more than a week in the past, WWE is officially focused on setting up the next big event, which will be SummerSlam on July 30.

We already know the Undisputed WWE Championship will be on the line between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, and The Beast appeared this week to help hype the match.

Bobby Lashley will also defend the U.S. title against Theory while The Usos defend the Unidputed Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits. Both feuds and much more were addressed on Monday's show.

Let's take a look at what happened on this week's episode of WWE Raw.