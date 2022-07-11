WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 11

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 11July 11, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on July 11.
With Money in the Bank more than a week in the past, WWE is officially focused on setting up the next big event, which will be SummerSlam on July 30.
We already know the Undisputed WWE Championship will be on the line between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, and The Beast appeared this week to help hype the match.
Bobby Lashley will also defend the U.S. title against Theory while The Usos defend the Unidputed Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits. Both feuds and much more were addressed on Monday's show.
Let's take a look at what happened on this week's episode of WWE Raw.
Opening Segment and Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor
- With Edge gone from the group and Rhea Ripley out with an injury, Judgment Day lost a lot of steam quickly.
Raw opened with Lesnar coming out to a warm welcome. He thanked the crowd before talking about his upcoming match against Roman Reigns. It only took a couple of minutes before Paul Heyman interrupted.
This turned into a long exchange of lines and insults before Theory made an appearance. He taunted The Beast before Otis and Chad Gable came out to try to attack him for some reason. It ended with Lesnar putting Otis through the announce table with an F-5.
This probably went on a bit longer than it needed to, but seeing Lesnar pick up Otis like he weighed as much as Gable was a fun moment. Everything else was kind of paint-by-numbers.
Grade: C+
The first match of the night saw Rey Mysterio take on Judgment Day's Finn Balor. This was a rematch after Rey scored a DQ win last week using Eddie Guerrero's signature chair trick.
Damian Priest gave a promo before the match trying to recruit Dominik, but the younger Mysterio did not look interested. We went to a break with Rey and Dom sending Priest and Balor out of the ring.
Winner: TBD
Grade: TBD
