Roster Holes Bears Must Fill Before Training Camp

During the 2022 season, the Chicago Bears will be looking to surprise some people. Because at this point, it doesn't seem they're likely going to be a playoff contender as they try to rebuild and construct a team that can have sustained success moving forward.

It's been an offseason of change for Chicago, which hired Ryan Poles to be its general manager and Matt Eberflus to serve as its head coach. The Bears parted with some veteran players, and they should be giving significant snaps to various youngsters in 2022.

That's why Chicago will likely have an interesting training camp, which is set to open July 26. There could be plenty of position battles taking place, particularly at the positions where there's no clear starter.

But at some of those spots, the Bears still may want to consider adding players either via free agency or trades. Otherwise, they may struggle close to the way they did in 2021, when they went 6-11.

With that in mind, here's a look at several of Chicago's biggest roster holes that it may want to consider filling over the next two weeks before camp opens.