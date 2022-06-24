Bears LB Matt Adams Arrested on Misdemeanor Illegal Gun Possession Charge

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chicago Bears linebacker Matthew Adams was arrested on a misdemeanor gun charge on Thursday.

Per Patrick Finley and David Struett of the Chicago Sun-Times, police announced Adams was charged with misdemeanor illegal gun possession and possessing a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets after he was spotted near a vehicle that had been reported as stolen.

Adams told the officers the vehicle was his, and they found a gun inside upon searching the vehicle.

According to Finley and Struett, Adams has a license for the gun but not in the state of Illinois.

It is a municipal code violation to possess a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets within Chicago city limits.

Adams spent the past four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He was a seventh-round draft pick in 2018 and made the 53-man roster out of training camp.

The 26-year-old appeared in 58 games with the Colts. He started a career-high five games as a rookie, played every game in three of four seasons and recorded 55 combined tackles during his time in Indianapolis.

Adams signed a one-year deal with the Bears as a free agent in April. The move reunited him with Matt Eberflus, who was the Colts' defensive coordinator for the past four seasons and was hired as Bears head coach in January.

Adams has a court date scheduled for Aug. 24.