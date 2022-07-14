Counting Down the Top 10 Contenders for WWE's Mr. SummerSlam Title

10 of 10

It's only fitting that the title of Mr. SummerSlam go to the Superstar who claims to be the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be.

When you look at the incredible classics he's had at the event, there should be no debating it, and that's even with three of his 11 SummerSlam matches were stinkers with Jerry Lawler, Doink the Clown and Issac Yankem, DDS.

That's a testament to the talent The Hitman was and how consistently he was on his A-game every time he stepped in the ring at SummerSlam.

His first two SummerSlams saw him and Jim Neidhart fall to Demolition and The Brainbusters in tag team action, but both bouts were exceptional. They finally took the tag titles from Demolition at the 1990 installment in a two-out-of-three falls that left the crowd in awe.

Once he transitioned to singles competition, he and Mr. Perfect tore the house down in 1991 for the Intercontinental Championship. Hart repeated that feat the following year when he and The British Bulldog headlined for that same title, this time in Wembley Stadium in London.

Those five matches alone would have been enough to earn him the title of Mr. SummerSlam, but then he outdid himself with the Steel Cage match against Owen Hart in 1994 and the WWE Championship main event against The Undertaker in 1997.

The Hitman's sheer excellence at this event was unlike anything fans had seen before or have seen since, raising the bar exponentially high for anyone looking to match his magic on the SummerSlam stage.

