Hot Takes on Lakers' Shareef O'Neal, Scotty Pippen Jr. vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers dropped their second straight game to open the NBA Las Vegas Summer League, falling 89-86 in overtime to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

Once again, many eyes were on the exploits of Shareef O'Neal and Scotty Pippen Jr.

O'Neal looked a bit like his dad when he finished off a fast break that was started by a Pippen steal. He finished with four points, seven rebounds and one steal in 15:05.

O'Neal had the best individual highlight, but Pippen was the stronger performer. The two-time first-team All-SEC guard flashed his two-way ability, posting 10 points, seven assists and three steals.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has done well to fill out the roster with limited resources, but a big piece remains on the board.

Much like how Austin Reaves emerged as a regular contributor in his rookie season, Pippen still might have the opportunity to carve out a place in Los Angeles' backcourt. He's certainly making a great impression in Las Vegas.

It will be a battle for L.A. in the Lakers' next summer league contest. They play the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET at Thomas & Mack Center.