Hot Takes on Lakers' Shareef O'Neal, Scotty Pippen Jr. vs. Hornets

Hot Takes on Lakers' Shareef O'Neal, Scotty Pippen Jr. vs. HornetsJuly 11, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers dropped their second straight game to open the NBA Las Vegas Summer League, falling 89-86 in overtime to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.
Once again, many eyes were on the exploits of Shareef O'Neal and Scotty Pippen Jr.
O'Neal looked a bit like his dad when he finished off a fast break that was started by a Pippen steal. He finished with four points, seven rebounds and one steal in 15:05.
O'Neal had the best individual highlight, but Pippen was the stronger performer. The two-time first-team All-SEC guard flashed his two-way ability, posting 10 points, seven assists and three steals.
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has done well to fill out the roster with limited resources, but a big piece remains on the board.
Much like how Austin Reaves emerged as a regular contributor in his rookie season, Pippen still might have the opportunity to carve out a place in Los Angeles' backcourt. He's certainly making a great impression in Las Vegas.
It will be a battle for L.A. in the Lakers' next summer league contest. They play the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET at Thomas & Mack Center.