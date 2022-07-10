NFL Coach Praises Eagles' Jason Kelce: 'Mentally, He's on Another Level'

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jason Kelce may be in the twilight of his career, but he's still a bonafide superstar.

Coming off another All-Pro campaign, the Philadelphia Eagles center was voted as the eighth-best interior lineman in the NFL and the league's second-best center in a poll of coaches and executives conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Kelce earned his fourth first-team All-Pro selection and was named to his fifth Pro Bowl in 2021 after a dominant season that saw him commit just four penalties and allow only one sack.

The 34-year-old considered retirement in the offseason before deciding to return to Philadelphia on a one-year, $14 million contract. He will be expected to serve as the anchor of the Eagles' offensive line as they try to build around Jalen Hurts.

If Kelce keeps playing the way he did last season, there's no reason to expect a retirement soon.