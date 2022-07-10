Bucs' Ryan Jensen Is 'Wild as S--t' and Backs It Up 'Every Play,' Says NFL Coach

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen has become one of the top players in the NFL at his position, and it's his attitude setting him apart.

"He's wild as s--t," an NFC coach told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Every play, he's talking and playing physically to back it up."

A survey of NFL personnel listed Jensen as best center in the league and the sixth-best interior offensive linemen. After sitting outside the top 10 of rankings in previous years, he was voted as high as second among interior offensive linemen this year.

"I think he's the best center in football," a veteran NFL defensive coach said.

Jensen was a sixth-round draft pick in 2013 and saw limited playing time his first three years with the Baltimore Ravens. He finally became a starter in 2017 before signing with the Buccaneers as a free agent in 2018. He has since developed into an elite blocker, earning his first Pro Bowl selection in 2021.

The 31-year-old could remain a key part of the Buccaneers offense as they try to bring home another Super Bowl title.