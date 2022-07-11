Roster Holes Steelers Must Fill Before Training Camp

0 of 3

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into 2022 training camp with one glaring question mark, and it's at quarterback.

Ben Roethlisberger retired shortly after last season came to a close in the wild-card round. This year, Pittsburgh will lean on Mason Rudolph, Mitch Trubisky or rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett in Week 1.

The good news is that Pittsburgh knows its options at quarterback. The position is unsettled, but the Steelers don't have to go out and find another signal-caller to settle it. They have an experienced starter in Trubisky, a familiar face in Rudolph and the future in Pickett.

Some other positions, though, could benefit from external aid in the coming weeks. The Steelers have $13.8 million in cap space with which to work. Where might they consider spending that money? Let's take a look.

