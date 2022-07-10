Charles Leclerc Holds off Max Verstappen to Win 2022 Austrian F1 Grand Prix

JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images

Charles Leclerc is back in the winner's circle.

Leclerc overcame late-race mechanical issues to hold off Max Verstappen and win the 2022 Austrian Grand Prix.

The win is his third of the season and will move him back to second in the points standings behind Verstappen. Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Esteban Ocon rounded out the top five finishers.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

