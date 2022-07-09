Pistons' Jaden Ivey Ruled Out of NBA Summer League Game After Suffering Ankle Injury

Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images

Detroit Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey suffered an ankle injury during Saturday's summer league game against the Washington Wizards.

The Pistons announced that Ivey was ruled out for the rest of the game after being diagnosed with a sprained right ankle.

The injury occurred in the first quarter when Isaiah Todd undercut Ivey on a three-point attempt. Ivey grabbed at his ankle briefly but was able to attempt all three of his free throws.

Todd was called for a flagrant foul as a result of the play.

Ivey went to the locker room for examination, where it was determined he sprained his ankle. Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington speculated the 20-year-old might be shut down for the remainder of summer league.

Since the Pistons only have two more games remaining, there's no reason to rush Ivey back. The Purdue alum was playing well prior to the injury. He scored 11 points in just five minutes against the Wizards.

In Thursday's opener against the Portland Trail Blazers, Ivey dropped 20 points, six rebounds and six assists. It would be hard to imagine him making a stronger impression on Pistons management and fans in just 37 minutes across two games.

Assuming the ankle injury isn't more serious, Ivey should be ready to play by the time training camp opens in September.

Expectations are high for Ivey heading into his rookie season. The Pistons selected him with the No. 5 overall pick in this year's draft after he was named to the All-Big Ten First Team at Purdue.

Ivey and Cade Cunningham figure to be the starting backcourt duo in Detroit to start this season. It may take time for the two young players to mesh well together, but their ceiling is enormous for a franchise hoping to return to relevance after missing the playoffs in each of the past three seasons.