    NBA Summer League 2022: Hot Takes for Jaden Ivey, Top Players from Day 3 In Las Vegas

    Erin WalshJuly 10, 2022

    NBA Summer League in Las Vegas has already been full of memorable moments from the league's rising stars, and that was no different on Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

    Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr. delivered impressive performances during Saturday's action to help their respective teams earn a victory on Day 3 of action in Las Vegas.

    That said, here's a look at what stood out to NBA fans and experts on social media from Saturday's games.

    Paolo Banchero "Too Good" for Summer League

    In Day 3 of Summer League action, the Orlando Magic, led by Paolo Banchero, defeated the Sacramento Kings 94-92 in double overtime in what was one of the more exciting matchups from Saturday's action.

    Banchero finished with 23 points, six rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks. He made 6-of-15 shots from the field and made 11-of-15 free-throw attempts, but missed his only attempt from three-point range.

    The Duke product also notched the game-winning block and assist in double overtime to lift the Magic over the Kings.

    NBA @NBA

    #1 Overall pick Paolo Banchero gets the game-saving rejection! <a href="https://t.co/jAqtXGUr5A">pic.twitter.com/jAqtXGUr5A</a>

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    NBA @NBA

    Paolo Banchero dimes it to Emanuel Terry for the game-winning bucket in double OT and the <a href="https://twitter.com/OrlandoMagic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OrlandoMagic</a> WIN! <a href="https://t.co/Yp2dVJGZLi">pic.twitter.com/Yp2dVJGZLi</a>

    Banchero's continued success in Summer League action earned him some praise on social media on Saturday, including fans saying that he is "too good" to be playing in Las Vegas.

    George Hathaway @hathawaygeorge9

    Paolo Banchero looks like a veteran not a rookie. <br><br>His ability to master the game is just amazing to watch. Future star.

    Duke Opinions @DukeOpinions

    Paolo Banchero is too good for the Summer League. <a href="https://t.co/M836l5melj">pic.twitter.com/M836l5melj</a>

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    We're rapidly approaching the point where Orlando has seen enough from Paolo Banchero and puts him in bubble wrap until the fall.

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    My favorite play from Paolo Banchero today. Cross court laser beam right on target <a href="https://t.co/cUkYpWUtX0">pic.twitter.com/cUkYpWUtX0</a>

    Devin Cannady @devin_cannady3

    MAGIIIIIIIIIC BASKETBAAAAAALLLL!!<br><br>Hands down the most fun game I’ve ever been a part of! Sudden death 🥶 <br><br> <a href="https://twitter.com/Pp_doesit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pp_doesit</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/EmanuelTerry08?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EmanuelTerry08</a> with CLUTCH BLOCKS + ICED IT!

    Roosh @RooshWilliams

    Paolo Banchero looks awesome. Not sure how he wasn’t the consensus #1 pick throughout the draft process.

    Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

    My initial scouting report on Paolo Banchero:<br>• superb court vision<br>• enthusiastic playmaker/passer<br>• strong, w/room to improve<br>• NBA-ready court presence/confidence<br>• confident ballhandler<br>• attacks mismatches well, w/fluidity<br>• 3-pt shooting stroke is OK but needs reps

    TF @ThunderFocus

    Paolo Banchero is just that guy.<br><br>I don’t care if it’s summer-league.<br><br>He’s always been that guy.

    Blue Devil Nation @BlueDevilNation

    Paolo Banchero is looking like a future star again today with a huge blocked shot in Vegas. 23 points, 6 assists with the Orlando Magic going 2-0. He did have some turnover issues trying to involve teammates.

    KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 @ANKAMAGYIMI__

    The NBA isn’t ready for my guy Paolo Banchero. <br><br>We’re coming for that Rookie of the Year Award 🤝

    The Magic selected Banchero with the first overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Duke, picking him over Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr.

    Banchero had an impressive freshman season with the Blue Devils, averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 39 games while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor and 33.8 percent from deep.

    That said, after starring at Duke, it's no surprise that 19-year-old is finding early success in Summer League action.

    Jaden Ivey Done in Summer League After Suffering Ankle Injury?

    The Detroit Pistons defeated the Washington Wizards 105-99 on Saturday, but it was a costly game for the franchise as they lost standout rookie Jaden Ivey in the process.

    Ivey played just five minutes in Day 3 of Summer League, putting up 11 points and two assists, before exiting with an ankle injury. He made both of his shots from the field, his only three-point attempt and all six of his free-throws.

    The 20-year-old suffered the ankle injury after landing on the foot of Wizards forward Isaiah Todd with 4:52 to play in the first quarter. He was visibly in pain and grabbed his right leg before making three free-throws and exiting.

    While Ivey's status moving forward is unclear, there's speculation that he might be done with Summer League altogether, which would be a huge blow for the Pistons.

    Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

    5th overall pick Jaden Ivey has hurt his right ankle/shin and is limping pretty badly. Flagrant foul for Isaiah Todd for getting under Ivey on his shot. Ivey had been cooking early against the Wizards. Wouldn't be surprised if that's the last we see Ivey this Summer League.

    Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

    Marvin Bagley III on Jaden Ivey: He lived up to the hype of what was around his name. He was starting to heat up today before the injury. I like what I've seen.

    ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT @itsAntWright

    And you know Jaden Ivey is done now for the Summer.. theyre not letting that dude play another second

    PistonsThoughts @PistonsThoughts

    No need to see Jaden Ivey play another minute of summer league. Heal up, but the rest of the summer hard and be ready for training camp

    nick @nsitto2

    I think you just gotta shut Jaden Ivey down for the rest of summer league.

    B L A K E A. M c Q U E A R Y @b_mcqueary6

    5 minutes, 11 points for Jaden Ivey. And that will be a wrap. <br><br>He was going for at least 30 before the rolled ankle. Probably will be shut down rest of summer league.

    year 20 @johnrivers131

    Yeah Jaden Ivey shouldn’t be playing in this

    The Pistons selected Ivey fifth overall in the 2022 draft out of Purdue. He was widely regarded as the best point guard available in this year's class after averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 36 games while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 35.8 percent from deep in his sophomore season with the Boilermakers.

    If Ivey doesn't return to Summer League, he's already shown flashes of his potential. In his first game Summer League game, he finished with 20 points, six rebounds and six assists, which is promising for Detroit.

    Battle of the 2022 No. 2 and No. 3 Picks

    The Houston Rockets defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 90-88 on Saturday, and both Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr., the No. 2 and No. 3 picks in the 2022 draft, turned in decent outings for their respective teams.

    Holmgren finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocks for the Thunder. However, he made just 3-of-10 shots from the field and missed his only attempt from three-point range.

    Smith, meanwhile, finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, one assists, four steals and three blocks for the Rockets. He made just 5-of-19 shots from the field and 2-of-9 shots from deep.

    While it was more of an off night for both players in the shooting department, they were lauded for their defensive performances.

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Chet Holmgren is going to be a devastating guy flying in from the weak side to block shots. He’s up to four blocks in tonight’s game against Houston.

    B/R Hoops @brhoops

    Chet Holmgren looked was giving the Rockets problems on the defensive end all game <a href="https://t.co/p4pEi4cHUF">pic.twitter.com/p4pEi4cHUF</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Jabari Smith Jr. flashes his interior defense then responds with a triple 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/rEsFqZcOQd">pic.twitter.com/rEsFqZcOQd</a>

    Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

    Chet Holmgren has 3 blocks in 2 minutes.<br><br>Legit rim protector already at 195 pounds... what's he gonna look like at 215 pounds?

    Sir Barnsalot @barnsalot

    THAT IS A HIGHLIGHT JABARI SMITH JR.<br><br>Blocked Chet Holmgren, grabs the rebound, hits a 3. <br><br>That is 100% what you want out of him.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Chet Holmgren just drove it into the lane on Jabari, wheeled and made a little left-handed jump hook over Jabari. If he can consistently do THAT in the NBA, look out.

    Jackson Gatlin @JTGatlin

    Jabari Smith just blocked Chet Holmgren on one end and drained a three on the other end 🔥

    Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

    Chet Holmgren blocks are so impactful. Not only do they stop a bucket, but with how fast and athletic this team wants to play more often than not it’ll lead to easy transition buckets.

    sublime50 @sublime50illus1

    Chet Holmgren is just a winning basketball player.

    Both Holmgren and Smith have played well throughout Summer League, and it's clear both players will likely become cornerstones for their respective franchises moving forward, both offensively and defensively.

