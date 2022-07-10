NBA Summer League 2022: Hot Takes for Jaden Ivey, Top Players from Day 3 In Las Vegas

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA Summer League in Las Vegas has already been full of memorable moments from the league's rising stars, and that was no different on Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr. delivered impressive performances during Saturday's action to help their respective teams earn a victory on Day 3 of action in Las Vegas.

That said, here's a look at what stood out to NBA fans and experts on social media from Saturday's games.

Paolo Banchero "Too Good" for Summer League

In Day 3 of Summer League action, the Orlando Magic, led by Paolo Banchero, defeated the Sacramento Kings 94-92 in double overtime in what was one of the more exciting matchups from Saturday's action.

Banchero finished with 23 points, six rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks. He made 6-of-15 shots from the field and made 11-of-15 free-throw attempts, but missed his only attempt from three-point range.

The Duke product also notched the game-winning block and assist in double overtime to lift the Magic over the Kings.

Banchero's continued success in Summer League action earned him some praise on social media on Saturday, including fans saying that he is "too good" to be playing in Las Vegas.

The Magic selected Banchero with the first overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Duke, picking him over Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr.

Banchero had an impressive freshman season with the Blue Devils, averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 39 games while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor and 33.8 percent from deep.

That said, after starring at Duke, it's no surprise that 19-year-old is finding early success in Summer League action.

Jaden Ivey Done in Summer League After Suffering Ankle Injury?

The Detroit Pistons defeated the Washington Wizards 105-99 on Saturday, but it was a costly game for the franchise as they lost standout rookie Jaden Ivey in the process.

Ivey played just five minutes in Day 3 of Summer League, putting up 11 points and two assists, before exiting with an ankle injury. He made both of his shots from the field, his only three-point attempt and all six of his free-throws.

The 20-year-old suffered the ankle injury after landing on the foot of Wizards forward Isaiah Todd with 4:52 to play in the first quarter. He was visibly in pain and grabbed his right leg before making three free-throws and exiting.

While Ivey's status moving forward is unclear, there's speculation that he might be done with Summer League altogether, which would be a huge blow for the Pistons.

The Pistons selected Ivey fifth overall in the 2022 draft out of Purdue. He was widely regarded as the best point guard available in this year's class after averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 36 games while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 35.8 percent from deep in his sophomore season with the Boilermakers.

If Ivey doesn't return to Summer League, he's already shown flashes of his potential. In his first game Summer League game, he finished with 20 points, six rebounds and six assists, which is promising for Detroit.

Battle of the 2022 No. 2 and No. 3 Picks

The Houston Rockets defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 90-88 on Saturday, and both Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr., the No. 2 and No. 3 picks in the 2022 draft, turned in decent outings for their respective teams.

Holmgren finished with 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocks for the Thunder. However, he made just 3-of-10 shots from the field and missed his only attempt from three-point range.

Smith, meanwhile, finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, one assists, four steals and three blocks for the Rockets. He made just 5-of-19 shots from the field and 2-of-9 shots from deep.

While it was more of an off night for both players in the shooting department, they were lauded for their defensive performances.

Both Holmgren and Smith have played well throughout Summer League, and it's clear both players will likely become cornerstones for their respective franchises moving forward, both offensively and defensively.