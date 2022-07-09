X

    Hot Takes from Magic's Paolo Banchero vs. Kings' Keegan Murray Summer League Matchup

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 9, 2022

    Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

    Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray have dominated summer-league play thus far, and Saturday was no exception.

    Banchero finished with 23 points, six rebounds, six assists, four steals, a 360-degree dunk, a game-saving block and the game-winning assist in sudden-death double overtime to Emanuel Terry for the 94-92 win.

    NBA @NBA

    PAOLO BANCHERO PULLS OUT THE 360<br><br>WATCH LIVE ON ESPN <a href="https://t.co/UNKwGfUNKg">pic.twitter.com/UNKwGfUNKg</a>

    NBA @NBA

    #1 Overall pick Paolo Banchero gets the game-saving rejection! <a href="https://t.co/jAqtXGUr5A">pic.twitter.com/jAqtXGUr5A</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Paolo Banchero dimes it to Emanuel Terry for the game-winning bucket in double OT and the <a href="https://twitter.com/OrlandoMagic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OrlandoMagic</a> WIN! <a href="https://t.co/Yp2dVJGZLi">pic.twitter.com/Yp2dVJGZLi</a>

    Murray had 20 points, nine rebounds and a game-tying three-pointer with two-tenths of a second left in regulation after teammate Neemias Queta (23 points, eight rebounds) drilled a triple four seconds earlier.

    NBA @NBA

    Neemias Queta cuts the lead to 3️⃣ and KEEGAN MURRAY TIES IT UP AND SENDS IT TO OT<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummer</a> Overtime on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/gQF8cWUbsi">pic.twitter.com/gQF8cWUbsi</a>

    Needless to say, both players drew rave reviews for their work.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Keegan Murray and Paolo Banchero <a href="https://t.co/kd7cP81jDD">pic.twitter.com/kd7cP81jDD</a>

    Banchero, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, dropped 17 points and six dimes in his debut on Thursday. The positive comments kept rolling his way.

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    We're rapidly approaching the point where Orlando has seen enough from Paolo Banchero and puts him in bubble wrap until the fall.

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    yeah it might be time to send Banchero home. 1.25 games into Summer League i cannot give a bigger compliment.

    Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

    Paolo Banchero has been impressive in just about every way, everything but rebounding. Just blocked a couple shots in the past few possessions. But the thing that stands out is how competitive he's been, much more so than described leading up to the draft.

    George Hathaway @hathawaygeorge9

    Paolo Banchero looks like a veteran not a rookie. <br><br>His ability to master the game is just amazing to watch. Future star.

    Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

    My initial scouting report on Paolo Banchero:<br>• superb court vision<br>• enthusiastic playmaker/passer<br>• strong, w/room to improve<br>• NBA-ready court presence/confidence<br>• confident ballhandler<br>• attacks mismatches well, w/fluidity<br>• 3-pt shooting stroke is OK but needs reps

    Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

    Banchero is bullying the summer league in the same way Zion did.

    Bonta Hill @BontaHill

    Rookie of the Year is Banchero’s to lose.

    Orlando Magic Daily @OMagicDaily

    Paolo Banchero today:<br><br>23 points<br>6/15 FG<br>11/15 FT<br>6 assists<br>6 rebounds<br>8 TO<br><br>Banchero knows he has to clean up the turnovers. But he was more assertive looking for his shot and taking tougher shots. Still made a lot of great passes. A lot to like. We'll see if he plays Monday.

    Murray, who averaged 19.7 points and 9.7 rebounds in three summer-league games during the California Classic, got his compliments as well.

    KingsMuse @kings_muse

    Keegan Murray, that’s the tweet. <a href="https://t.co/sGZCd9ikXM">pic.twitter.com/sGZCd9ikXM</a>

    Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

    Kings fans used to fear the common 3rd quarter collapse. Keegan Murray might singlehandedly make it the team's best quarter if summer league is any indication.

    Cameron Salerno @cameronsalerno1

    Kevin Huerter on Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray: “He looks good.”

    Danny Marang @DannyMarang

    The legend of Keegan Murray is real

    Alex Kramers @alexkramers

    Keegan Murray’s outside shot is so smooth. I think he’ll have no trouble averaging 15 points as a rookie.

    Matt Morris @mattchrismor777

    I’m super impressed by Keegan Murray. Dude can play and has the calm demeanor locked in. <a href="https://twitter.com/SacramentoKings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SacramentoKings</a> got themselves a gem. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2K23SummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2K23SummerLeague</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummerLeague?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummerLeague</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nba?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nba</a>

    Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball

    KEEGAN MURRAY COOKING UP SUMMER LEAGUE ONIONS

    Cameron Salerno @cameronsalerno1

    Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown on rookie Keegan Murray:<br><br>“His patience is off the charts. He plays within himself… his impact is phenomenal.”

    The Magic will now face No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

    The Kings will play No. 6 overall selection Bennedict Mathurin and the Indiana Pacers Sunday at 3 p.m.

