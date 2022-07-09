Hot Takes from Magic's Paolo Banchero vs. Kings' Keegan Murray Summer League Matchup

Hot Takes from Magic's Paolo Banchero vs. Kings' Keegan Murray Summer League MatchupJuly 9, 2022
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray have dominated summer-league play thus far, and Saturday was no exception.
Banchero finished with 23 points, six rebounds, six assists, four steals, a 360-degree dunk, a game-saving block and the game-winning assist in sudden-death double overtime to Emanuel Terry for the 94-92 win.
Murray had 20 points, nine rebounds and a game-tying three-pointer with two-tenths of a second left in regulation after teammate Neemias Queta (23 points, eight rebounds) drilled a triple four seconds earlier.
Needless to say, both players drew rave reviews for their work.
Banchero, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, dropped 17 points and six dimes in his debut on Thursday. The positive comments kept rolling his way.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
My initial scouting report on Paolo Banchero:<br>• superb court vision<br>• enthusiastic playmaker/passer<br>• strong, w/room to improve<br>• NBA-ready court presence/confidence<br>• confident ballhandler<br>• attacks mismatches well, w/fluidity<br>• 3-pt shooting stroke is OK but needs reps
Orlando Magic Daily @OMagicDaily
Paolo Banchero today:<br><br>23 points<br>6/15 FG<br>11/15 FT<br>6 assists<br>6 rebounds<br>8 TO<br><br>Banchero knows he has to clean up the turnovers. But he was more assertive looking for his shot and taking tougher shots. Still made a lot of great passes. A lot to like. We'll see if he plays Monday.
Murray, who averaged 19.7 points and 9.7 rebounds in three summer-league games during the California Classic, got his compliments as well.
Matt Morris @mattchrismor777
I’m super impressed by Keegan Murray. Dude can play and has the calm demeanor locked in. <a href="https://twitter.com/SacramentoKings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SacramentoKings</a> got themselves a gem. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA2K23SummerLeague?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA2K23SummerLeague</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummerLeague?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummerLeague</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nba?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nba</a>
The Magic will now face No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.
The Kings will play No. 6 overall selection Bennedict Mathurin and the Indiana Pacers Sunday at 3 p.m.