Austrian F1 Grand Prix 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

Max Verstappen has recovered well in the first days of Austrian Grand Prix buildup after a disappointing finish at the British Grand Prix.

The Formula One drivers' championship leader cruised to victory during Saturday's 23-lap sprint race to take the pole for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen started first on the grid for Saturday's qualification race and he faced no challenges from the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz on Saturday.

Leclerc and Sainz have their own personal battle to figure out on track after Sainz captured his first-career win at the British Grand Prix last week.

Leclerc opened the season as Ferrari's top threat to Verstappen, but there is only 12 points between himself and Sainz in the points standings and Sainz has looked more competitive over the last few races.

The Ferraris will also have to deal with the pace of Sergio Perez. The Mexican Red Bull driver gained eight spots over 23 laps in the sprint race to land fifth on Sunday's grid.

Most of the usual top-tier players are starting high on the grid for the Austrian Grand Prix, but there is one surprise from the Haas garage. Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher will start seventh and ninth, respectively after solid showings in the sprint race at the Red Bull Ring.