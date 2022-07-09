NASCAR at Atlanta 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

0 of 3

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There are eight more chances for drivers on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit to qualify for the postseason.

The reality of that situation was thrust into the spotlight after Tyler Reddick captured his first career Cup win at Road America last Sunday.

Reddick became the 13th driver to qualify for the NASCAR playoffs with a victory. There are three more spots up for grabs.

Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway has the increased potential to produce a 14th winner of the season because of its revamped superspeedway format.

NASCAR shifted to a package that is usually reserved for Daytona and Talladega at a repaved Atlanta this year, and that could fit the specialties of a few drivers looking to jump from one side of the playoff bubble to another.

William Byron won the spring race at Atlanta, and it would be a welcome sight for those already in the playoffs if the No. 24 car or another one of the 12 clinched drivers prevails Sunday.

There is a situation in play if NASCAR has more than 16 regular-season winners that some of them would not make the postseason, but that would only happen if there are more victors than playoff spots.