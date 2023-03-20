Cowboys FA Dalton Schultz, Texans Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract Worth Up to $9M

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dalton Schultz's tenure with the Dallas Cowboys has come to an end after five seasons.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the 26-year-old tight end has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Texans worth $9 million.

Schultz emerged as a focal point in the Cowboys offense after being a fourth-round pick out of Stanford in the 2018 NFL draft. He played sparingly in his first two seasons as the backup before taking on a starting role in 2020.

Over the past three seasons, Schultz has averaged 94 targets, 66 receptions and 666.7 receiving yards. He ranks fourth among all tight ends with 198 catches during that span.

The Cowboys had an opportunity to sign Schultz to a long-term deal last offseason, but he ultimately played on the franchise tag when the two sides couldn't come to an agreement.

One potential reason for the prolonged talks between Schultz and the Cowboys going back to last offseason is the recent explosion in tight-end contracts. The six most lucrative deals for players at the position have been signed since August 2020.

San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle has the richest tight end contract in the NFL (five years, $75 million). David Njoku, who was tagged by the Cleveland Browns in March 2022, reached an agreement with the club on a four-year, $56.75 million extension in May.

Schultz finished tied for first on the team in touchdown catches (eight), tied for second in targets (104), second in receptions (78) and third in receiving yards (808) in 2021.

Even though Schultz's stat line wasn't as impressive this season, he was still a significant target for Dak Prescott. He ranked second on the team with 89 targets, 57 receptions, 577 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 15 games.

The Texans will look to take advantage of Schultz's ability as a receiver and blocker to upgrade their offense this season. He's been very productive at a position where it's hard to find high-level production outside of the very top stars.

It was a position of need in Houston, with only Teagan Quitoriano, Brevin Jordan and Mason Schreck on the roster. Schultz is a huge upgrade over that bunch and the departed O.J. Howard, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday after just one disappointing season on the Texans.