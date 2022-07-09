Dolphins Rumors: Mike Gesicki Unlikely to Get New Contract Before July 15 Deadline

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Veteran tight end Mike Gesicki and the Miami Dolphins do not appear close on a contract extension.

Gesicki, who is set to play the 2022 season on the franchise tag, and the Dolphins haven't "really engaged in contract negotiations," according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, and it's unlikely he receives a deal by the July 15 deadline.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

