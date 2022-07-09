X

    NBA Summer League 2022: Hot Takes About Top Players from Day 2 Las Vegas Results

    Erin WalshJuly 9, 2022

    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is in full swing with a number of teams having suited up on Friday for Day 2 of action at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

    Some of the league's top rookies were in action on Friday, including Jaden Ivey, Bennedict Mathurin, Jaden Hardy, Bennedict Mathurin and Moses Moody.

    That said, here's a look at some of what stood out to NBA fans on social media from Friday's festivities.

    Mavs' Jaden Hardy Viewed as Steal of 2022 NBA Draft

    Although the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Chicago Bulls 100-99, one of the best performances of Day 2 action came from Mavericks rookie Jaden Hardy, who was selected in the second round of the 2022 draft out of the NBA's G League.

    Hardy finished with 28 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33:19 on the court. He made 9-of-19 shots from the field and 2-of-7 shots from deep.

    NBA @NBA

    Jaden Hardy dropped BUCKETS in his <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummer</a> debut with the <a href="https://twitter.com/dallasmavs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dallasmavs</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MFFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MFFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JadenHardy1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JadenHardy1</a>: 28 PTS, 4 REB 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/3meMrPUnho">pic.twitter.com/3meMrPUnho</a>

    Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

    Jaden Hardy after Mavs’ first summer league game: “I don’t want to prove people wrong. I want to prove myself right.”

    The 20-year-old played so well that he's now being labeled as the steal of the 2022 class by Mavericks veteran Christian Wood and by fans on social media.

    35 @Chriswood_5

    <a href="https://twitter.com/dallasmavs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dallasmavs</a> thank you for drafting <a href="https://twitter.com/JadenHardy1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JadenHardy1</a> he’s a steal 🔥🔥

    Glen @Glenjr1988

    Jaden Hardy falling to the second round is hilarious.

    Zach @627zach

    Despite some late game issues with his handle still an incredible debut for Jaden Hardy. He’s gonna be a good player in this league.

    Jo @MavsStan41

    Points in Summer League Debut in order of draft selection:<br><br>1st pick: 17 pts<br>2nd pick: 23 pts<br>3rd pick: 10 pts<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>-<br>37th pick Jaden Hardy: 28 pts<br><br>Steal of the draft 🔥🔥🔥🔥

    Landon Thomas @sixfivelando

    I was very impressed by Jaden Hardy’s first game, Mavs have something here.<br><br>The control driving to the rim, space creation on jump shots, playmaking finding teammates, finishing ability, and shooting looked good.

    MavsMuse @MavsMuse

    Jaden Hardy today in debut:<br><br>28 PTS<br>4 REB<br>3 AST<br>1 STL<br>9-19 FG<br>8-11 FT<br><br>— it’s just Summer League, but the Mavs got a steal. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MFFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MFFL</a> <a href="https://t.co/W25F4miPnE">pic.twitter.com/W25F4miPnE</a>

    Isaac Simpson @Isaac__NBA

    28pts for Jaden Hardy. Going to be an absolute steal for the Mavs.

    Krysten Peek @krystenpeek

    I can't believe Jaden Hardy fell to No. 37 in the draft. What an incredible steal for the Mavs. Hardy finished with 28 points in his Summer League debut.

    Hardy averaged 19.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 37.6 percent shooting from the field in 24 games last season. That said, it should be no surprise he is finding early success with the Mavericks in Summer League.

    Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Makes Strong First Impression

    The Indiana Pacers defeated the Charlotte Hornets in Summer League action on Friday, and Bennedict Mathurin was the star of the show.

    Mathurin, who was selected sixth overall by the Pacers in this year's draft, led Indiana with 23 points, four rebounds and one steal in 20:11. He made 9-of-16 shots from the field and 3-of-6 shots from deep.

    NBA @NBA

    Benn Mathurin came to HOOP in his <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummer</a> debut, dropping 23 pts and leading the <a href="https://twitter.com/Pacers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pacers</a> to the win!<a href="https://twitter.com/BennMathurin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BennMathurin</a>: 23 PTS, 4 REB, 3 3PM <a href="https://t.co/amn0jXWZdn">pic.twitter.com/amn0jXWZdn</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Chris Duarte to Benn Mathurin off the glass! 🇭🇹🇨🇦🇩🇴<br><br>Watch the <a href="https://twitter.com/Pacers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pacers</a> Live Now on ESPN 2 <a href="https://t.co/VpEJde3EeC">pic.twitter.com/VpEJde3EeC</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Benn Mathurin drains another 3️⃣<br><br>He's up to 15 PTS for the <a href="https://twitter.com/Pacers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pacers</a> on ESPN 2 <a href="https://t.co/G77Ib2fokc">pic.twitter.com/G77Ib2fokc</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Benn Mathurin knocks down a smooth 3️⃣ for his first bucket in his <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummer</a> debut!<br><br>Live Now on ESPN 2 <a href="https://t.co/2rczcq6IpS">pic.twitter.com/2rczcq6IpS</a>

    Mathurin's big night earned him a significant amount of praise from NBA fans on social media, some even predicting he will win this coming season's Rookie of the Year award.

    J. Michael @ThisIsJMichael

    I think being bad last season is gonna work out just fine for Indiana. Those Haliburton-Mathurin-Duarte-Jackson acquisitions are gonna look really good down the line

    Surya @ayruuus

    RT if Bennedict Mathurin is the rookie of the year. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pacers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pacers</a>

    The House that Kami Built @TYRES3HALl

    Thoughts on first SL game<br><br>- Mathurin is a really good scorer, i think he'll be a sleeper roty candidate<br>- Duarte was great but that was expected since he's older than everyone<br>- Nembhard was an amazing second round pick and he has a future here<br>- Indiana basketball is fun again

    Young Simba @the2kmessiah

    Personally I could care less about the shot falling or not today. But Bennedict Mathurin has been able to create a ton of good looks on and off the ball which is a good thing to see

    Justin Spears @JustinESports

    Bennedict Mathurin is putting on a show at NBA Summer League.

    Mike @chasing_fiction

    Not to overreact but Benedict Mathurin is the future GOAT <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pacers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pacers</a>

    Mathurin had an impressive sophomore season with Arizona in 2021-22, averaging 17.7 points, 5,6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steal in 37 games while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 36.9 percent from deep.

    While he'll certainly face plenty of competition to be named Rookie of the Year in 2022-23, it's clear he has the skill and talent to succeed at the next level.

    Moses Moody Praised for Dominant Summer League Return

    The Golden State Warriors fell to the New York Knicks 101-88 in Summer League action on Friday, but Moses Moody's performance was a huge plus for the Dubs.

    Moody, who was selected 14th overall in the 2021 draft out of Arkansas, had a dominant outing for the Warriors, notching 34 points, five rebounds and two blocks in 26:56. He shot 8-of-13 from the field and 3-of-6 from deep.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Moses Moody going OFF in the first three quarters 👀 <br><br>32 PTS<br>8/11 FG<br>3/5 3PT<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBATV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBATV</a>)<a href="https://t.co/7a6sRM5mLz">pic.twitter.com/7a6sRM5mLz</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Moses Moody says no at the rim 🚫💪<br><br>Watch live on ESPN 2 <a href="https://t.co/FtlpWjbiZe">pic.twitter.com/FtlpWjbiZe</a>

    Moody was lauded by both NBA fans and experts for his unbelievable performance in his second year of Summer League action.

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    Rough summer league opener for Jonathan Kuminga. Went 2-of-10 shooting with five of the team’s 23 turnovers. Moses Moody was spectacular. Finished with 34 points on 8/13 FG, three 3s, 15-of-17 on free throws.

    Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

    Moses Moody's first half: <br>15 minutes <br>20 points <br>6-for-8 from the field <br>7-for-7 on free throws<br>4 rebounds <br>2 blocks<br><br>Scored in a handful of ways and was far and away the best player on the floor

    Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA

    Moses Moody finishes with 34 points on 13 shots (5-of-7 on twos, 3-of-6 on threes), 15-of-17 on free throws, and 83% TS. Not too shabby!

    Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. @DrNiravPandya

    The Moses Moody jump next year could be exponential. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DubNation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DubNation</a>

    Bonta Hill @BontaHill

    Moses Moody plays at a good pace. Does whatever is necessary offensively, but the most impressive aspect of his game tonight was his leadership on the defensive end.

    CURRY IS BETTER @Matthewxdot30

    Moses Moody will be a superstar in the future, I'll tell u that

    Zander Cichy @CichyZander

    Moses Moody has had one of the best summer league performances I've ever seen

    ArtButMakeItSports @ArtButSports

    ‘Moses, Moody’ <a href="https://t.co/6MPhdFFo0y">pic.twitter.com/6MPhdFFo0y</a>

    Fans are hoping Moody's performance is a sign that he will take a significant leap forward during the 2022-23 campaign.

    The 20-year-old appeared in 52 games during his rookie season, mostly playing off the bench for the Dubs, and averaged 4.4 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 43.7 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from deep.

    It's definitely not easy carving out a role in Golden State's loaded lineup, but Moody should be an impact player for the Warriors at some point in the future, and his Summer League performance on Friday feels like it could be the beginning of something special.

