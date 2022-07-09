NBA Summer League 2022: Hot Takes About Top Players from Day 2 Las Vegas Results

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is in full swing with a number of teams having suited up on Friday for Day 2 of action at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

Some of the league's top rookies were in action on Friday, including Jaden Ivey, Bennedict Mathurin, Jaden Hardy, Bennedict Mathurin and Moses Moody.

That said, here's a look at some of what stood out to NBA fans on social media from Friday's festivities.

Mavs' Jaden Hardy Viewed as Steal of 2022 NBA Draft

Although the Dallas Mavericks fell to the Chicago Bulls 100-99, one of the best performances of Day 2 action came from Mavericks rookie Jaden Hardy, who was selected in the second round of the 2022 draft out of the NBA's G League.

Hardy finished with 28 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33:19 on the court. He made 9-of-19 shots from the field and 2-of-7 shots from deep.

The 20-year-old played so well that he's now being labeled as the steal of the 2022 class by Mavericks veteran Christian Wood and by fans on social media.

Hardy averaged 19.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 37.6 percent shooting from the field in 24 games last season. That said, it should be no surprise he is finding early success with the Mavericks in Summer League.

Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Makes Strong First Impression

The Indiana Pacers defeated the Charlotte Hornets in Summer League action on Friday, and Bennedict Mathurin was the star of the show.

Mathurin, who was selected sixth overall by the Pacers in this year's draft, led Indiana with 23 points, four rebounds and one steal in 20:11. He made 9-of-16 shots from the field and 3-of-6 shots from deep.

Mathurin's big night earned him a significant amount of praise from NBA fans on social media, some even predicting he will win this coming season's Rookie of the Year award.

Mathurin had an impressive sophomore season with Arizona in 2021-22, averaging 17.7 points, 5,6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steal in 37 games while shooting 45 percent from the floor and 36.9 percent from deep.

While he'll certainly face plenty of competition to be named Rookie of the Year in 2022-23, it's clear he has the skill and talent to succeed at the next level.

Moses Moody Praised for Dominant Summer League Return

The Golden State Warriors fell to the New York Knicks 101-88 in Summer League action on Friday, but Moses Moody's performance was a huge plus for the Dubs.

Moody, who was selected 14th overall in the 2021 draft out of Arkansas, had a dominant outing for the Warriors, notching 34 points, five rebounds and two blocks in 26:56. He shot 8-of-13 from the field and 3-of-6 from deep.

Moody was lauded by both NBA fans and experts for his unbelievable performance in his second year of Summer League action.

Fans are hoping Moody's performance is a sign that he will take a significant leap forward during the 2022-23 campaign.

The 20-year-old appeared in 52 games during his rookie season, mostly playing off the bench for the Dubs, and averaged 4.4 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 43.7 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from deep.

It's definitely not easy carving out a role in Golden State's loaded lineup, but Moody should be an impact player for the Warriors at some point in the future, and his Summer League performance on Friday feels like it could be the beginning of something special.