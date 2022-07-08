MLB All-Star Voting 2022: AL, NL Starting Rosters, Leaders and Final Results

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves will lead the starting lineups for the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

The winners of the All-Star Ballot Finals announced on Friday will start in the Midsummer Classic.

Judge and Acuna were already assured spots in the starting lineup after leading their respective league in votes during Phase 1 of balloting.

Reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani will make his second consecutive All-Star start at designated hitter. The Los Angeles Angels two-way star beat out Yordan Alvarez for the starting DH spot.

Prior to the starter reveal, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols will play in the All-Star Game as legacy selections.

American League Starters

C: Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

2B: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

3B: Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

SS: Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox

RF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

CF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

LF: Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

National League Starters

C: Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

1B: Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

2B: Jazz Chisholm Jr., Miami Marlins

3B: Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

SS: Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers

CF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

RF: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

LF: Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants

DH: Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Judge is arguably the AL MVP front-runner. The Yankees star, who is making his fourth All-Star appearance, leads MLB with 30 homers.

Coming on strong in the AL MVP race for the surging Boston Red Sox is Rafael Devers. The 25-year-old is making his second consecutive All-Star start. He beat out Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians for the AL third base spot.

Devers leads all AL players in FanGraphs wins above replacement (4.4). He is hitting a robust .330/.387/.598 with 19 homers in 79 games.

It will be interesting to see how Ohtani gets used in this year's All-Star Game. The Angels' superstar was the featured attraction last year, starting with his appearance in the Home Run Derby. He was the AL starting pitcher and hit leadoff as the DH.

Ohtani has been fantastic on the mound in 2022. He is three innings short of qualifying for the MLB leaderboard as a pitcher, but his 2.44 ERA would be tied for fifth in the AL with that of Yankees southpaw Nestor Cortes.

Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox is the only starter in MLB averaging more strikeouts per nine innings (13.01) than Ohtani's 12.33 mark.

Acuna has been excellent for the reigning World Series champions since returning from a torn ACL. The 24-year-old is still getting his power back up to pre-injury levels, but he's posted a strong .272/.376/.426 slash line with seven homers in 50 games.

Since Acuna returned to the lineup on April 28, Atlanta has a 41-24 record and is within 3.5 games of the New York Mets for the top spot in the NL East.

The most intriguing races coming into the final day of voting were for the final outfield spot in the American League and third base and shortstop in the National League.

Per a voting update on Friday afternoon from Brian Murphy and Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com, Giancarlo Stanton and George Springer were tied with 21 percent of the vote for second in the AL outfield.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays was only two percentage points behind Stanton and Springer.

Mike Trout was comfortably voted into the All-Star Game as the top vote-getter in Phase 2 among AL outfielders. He received 39 percent of the vote, 17 points ahead of Stanton in second.

Due to Ohtani's rise to superstardom in recent years, it's been easy to forget that Trout is still phenomenal. He's hitting .265/.367/.601 with 23 homers and 48 RBI in 75 games.

Stanton isn't having an eye-popping season by his standards (.237/.323/.510), but he's one of only six AL players with at least 20 homers (Judge, Yordan Alvarez, Trout, Byron Buxton and Anthony Rizzo).

Playing for a Yankees team that has the best record in MLB (60-23) was only going to help Stanton's candidacy among the voters.

NL third base was virtually a dead heat with Manny Machado and Nolan Arenado, but the San Diego Padres star got the nod with 51 percent of the vote.

Machado is tied with Arenado's teammate with the St. Louis Cardinals, Paul Goldschmidt, for most FanGraphs wins above replacement in the NL this season (4.4).

The shortstop race between Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson was almost as tight, with the Los Angeles Dodgers star clinging to a 51-49 lead.

Turner wound up winning the vote by a 52-48 margin. There is very little separating Turner and Swanson statistically this season. Swanson has the advantage in homers (14-11) and slugging percentage (.492 to .482), but Turner leads in batting average (.305 to .298) and stolen bases (16-14).

There is a miniscule difference in on-base percentage between Turner (.356) and Swanson (.355). Both players will likely end up on the NL squad, but Turner got the nod as the starter.

It was a bittersweet day for reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper. The Philadelphia Phillies superstar was voted the starting DH, but he won't be able to participate in the game as he recovers from a fractured left thumb suffered when he was hit by a pitch from Padres pitcher Blake Snell on June 25.

Reserves and pitchers will be revealed on Sunday during the MLB All-Star Selection Show at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.