Where Damian Lillard's $450M NBA Contract Earnings Rank After $122M Blazers Extension

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Damian Lillard agreed to a two-year, $122 million max extension with the Trail Blazers on Friday that will tie him to Portland through the 2026-27 campaign, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks, making him one of the highest earners in NBA history.

Lillard's career on-court earnings will reach $450 million through the expiration of his contract in 2027, according to Spotrac, which ranks behind only Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.

Here's a closer look at the NBA's highest earners through 2027, via Spotrac:

Kevin Durant: $499 million Stephen Curry: $470 million Damian Lillard: $450 million LeBron James: $432 million Bradley Beal: $429 million

Lillard's extension with the Trail Blazers comes as little surprise.

While trade speculation surrounded the veteran, he reiterated his commitment to the Blazers in April, telling CNBC's Jabari Young: "I have no plans of not being a Portland Trail Blazer. I want to be here, and I think they want me here."

His career earnings also come as little surprise as he has been Portland's franchise cornerstone since being selected sixth overall out of Weber State in the 2012 NBA draft. That said, he stands out alongside Durant and Curry, who both have won multiple NBA titles.

The 31-year-old has spent his entire 10-year career in Portland, winning the 2012-13 Rookie of the Year award and earning six All-Star selections along with All-NBA honors six times. He has averaged 24.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists in 711 games with the Blazers while shooting 43.7 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from deep.

Lillard averaged 24.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists last season, making 40.2 percent of his shots from the floor and 32.4 percent from deep, but he only played in 29 games before undergoing surgery for an abdominal injury.

With Lillard locked up, the Trail Blazers must provide him with the assets to succeed in the NBA playoffs. Portland has made the playoffs eight times with Lillard but has only reached the Western Conference Finals once (2019).

The Blazers have re-signed Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simons while adding Jerami Grant and Gary Payton II this summer, so they're trending in the right direction.