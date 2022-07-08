Warriors in 'No Rush' on Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole Contract Extensions, Lacob Says

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

While both Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole are heading toward free agency after the 2022-23 season, the Golden State Warriors have yet to discuss extensions for either player.

"We have time to do those things," Warriors owner Joe Lacob said in an interview with Tim Kawakami of The Athletic (h/t Tom Dierberger of NBC Sports Bay Area). "There's no rush on all that. I'm sure there will be some discussions this summer. But we haven't talked to them."

Wiggins is entering the final year of the five-year, $147.7 million max contract he signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017 and is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2022-23 campaign.

Poole, meanwhile, is eligible to sign a rookie-scale extension. He will become a restricted free agent after the 2022-23 season if he and the Warriors are unable to agree to a deal by October 17.

However, it's going to be quite difficult for the Warriors to retain both Wiggins and Poole beyond this coming season as Golden State already has the NBA's most expensive roster and is in the luxury tax.

In addition, both Wiggins and Poole will require pretty significant extensions dollar-wise.

"It's going to be difficult," Lacob said. "I’m not going to sit here and lie to the fan base. It’s going to be really difficult to figure out what we’ll do next summer. This year, we’re good. I would call this as running it back. Some people may think because Payton and a couple people are not back -- there’s always going to be some change. Yesterday is yesterday, the future is the future. We think we’re going to have a great team this year.

"Next summer, we're going to be faced with more issues with respect to the cap and luxury tax and all that. We'll just to have to see how this goes. It's sort of a year-to-year thing. Let's see how everybody plays. Let's see if we are contending again, which we think we will. Let's see if we’re going to win again. That certainly extends what we’re able to do. If we don’t, we have to sort of rethink things a little bit."

Wiggins had a solid 2021-22 season, averaging 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1,0 steal in 73 regular-season games while shooting 46.6 percent from the floor and 39.3 percent from deep.

The 27-year-old was just as good in the playoffs and played a key role in Golden State's championship. He averaged 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 22 postseason games.

After putting together a career-redefining year in his second full season with the Warriors, Wiggins expressed a desire to remain in the Bay Area beyond 2022-23.

"I would love to stay here. Being here, this is top notch. The way they treat the players, the way they treat your family, we're all one big family," Wiggins told reporters in June. "I know a lot of places might say that, but here their actions show it, so I would love to stay here."

Poole, meanwhile, had a breakout 2021-22 season, averaging 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 76 regular-season games while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from deep.

The 23-year-old was also impressive in the playoffs, averaging 17 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from deep in 22 games.

With how successful both players were over the last season, it's no surprise the Warriors would like to keep them around following the 2022-23 campaign. That said, it's not surprising that the franchise has yet to discuss extensions with either player as its main focus is on preparing for the upcoming season.