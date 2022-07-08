Video: Jordan Smith Wins 2 Cars with Hole-in-One at 2022 Scottish Open

Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Jordan Smith won both himself and his caddie a Genesis car Friday with a hole-in-one at the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open.

Smith made the ace from 193 yards out, setting off a raucous celebration:

Thanks in part to the hole-in-one on No. 17, Smith carded a one-under 69 in the second round at Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, and ended his round tied for fourth on the leaderboard at three under overall.

Smith, a 29-year-old veteran from England, turned pro in 2014 and primarily plays on the European Tour.

His first and only European Tour win came in 2017, but he also has victories on the Challenge Tour, PGA EuroPro Tour and Jamega Pro Golf Tour.

Smith has qualified for four majors during his career, and while he missed the cut three times, he tied for ninth at the 2017 PGA Championship.

The Scottish Open is the final tune-up before next week's Open Championship, and Smith has already qualified for the major event.