Every NBA Team's Biggest Hole to Fill After Free Agency Madness

The Hawks did quite well by getting a young star entering his prime in Dejounte Murray, especially by only giving up one rotation member (Danilo Gallinari) in a picks-based package.

This means Atlanta should be quite deep at every position and has the trade assets (John Collins, Onyeka Okongwu, De'Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin) to go chasing another star if they want.

If we're nitpicking, however, adding a veteran point guard to go along with the playmaking trio of Trae Young, Murray and newly-signed Aaron Holiday would be nice, especially since Delon Wright left to sign with the Washington Wizards.

All three point guards are still just 25 or younger but carry limited playoff experience. Signing a vet for insurance and locker room leadership would help bring the best out of all three and ensure everything runs smoothly.

Players like Eric Bledsoe, DJ Augustin or even bringing Lou Williams back as deep rotation pieces should help balance the roster and keep the workload at a reasonable level for Young and Murray.