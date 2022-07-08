Roger Goodell Confirms NFL Sunday Ticket Will Move to Streaming Service in 2023

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league's Sunday Ticket package will be leaving DirecTV for a streaming service in 2023.

"I clearly believe we'll be moving to a streaming service," Goodell said Friday on CNBC.

Goodell expects to have a decision in place regarding a partner by the fall. DirecTV has carried Sunday Ticket since its inception in 1994.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

