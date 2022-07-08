Rams' Jalen Ramsey 'a Little Overrated at This Point,' AFC Executive Says

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey is still considered the NFL's best cornerback by most league executives, but some are starting to see some signs of slippage.

"I think he's falling off and a little overrated at this point," an AFC executive told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. "[The] Super Bowl, to me, is an indication of what it's going to look like moving forward."

Cincinnati Bengals receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase both beat Ramsey for big receptions in the Rams' Super Bowl LVI win, but the All-Pro remains dominant on a macro level. He has been named a first-team All-Pro three times, including each of the last two seasons, and made five straight Pro Bowls.

