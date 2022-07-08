Jerry Rice Says 'Sky's the Limit' for Trey Lance; Wants 49ers to Avoid QB Carousel

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice praised quarterback Trey Lance, saying the "sky's the limit" for the 2021 first-round pick. He also warned the franchise against a potential timeshare with incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo if he's not traded.

Rice told the NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz on Thursday the team's coaching staff must make a decision before the start of the regular season and stick with it.

"I don't know what the Niners are going to do with Jimmy G and Trey Lance. I know one thing: We don't want that carousel of back-and-forth during the season," Rice said. "I think you have to name someone as the starter, you have to go with that individual and then you build around that quarterback."

