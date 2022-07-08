Cristiano Ronaldo to Miss Manchester United's Preseason Tour amid Transfer Request

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's upcoming preseason tour after requesting a transfer.

"Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in the party departing for Thailand as he has been granted additional time off to deal with a family issue," the club said in a statement.

Ronaldo has been seeking an exit from United in hopes of landing with a club that is participating in the UEFA Champions League next season, per Rob Dawson of ESPN.

The 37-year-old made his return to Manchester United last summer, 12 years after departing for Real Madrid.

Despite a hero's welcome at Old Trafford, Ronaldo watched on as teammates failed to keep up with his form. United finished in sixth place in the Premier League and didn't win any trophies, letting a 24-goal season from Ronaldo go to waste.

The club has stated that Ronaldo is not available for transfer. He has one year remaining on his contract but was reportedly angered when United cut his and the rest of the squad's salaries by 25 percent after their failure to qualify for the Champions League, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.

Ronaldo will make £360,000 rather than £480,000 per week next season.

United is set to play its first exhibition game on the preseason tour against Liverpool in Thailand on July 12. The club will then play matches against Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa in Australia.