AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 8

0 of 4

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on July 8.

The AEW and NJPW crossover event might be in the past, but the forbidden door is still wide open as Konosuke Takeshita took on Eddie Kingston.

We also saw some ROH action as Jonathan Gresham teamed up with Lee Moriarty to take on The Gates of Agony.

Orange Cassidy battled Tony Nese, and Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez were in action again as a tag team.

Let's look at what went down during Friday's show.