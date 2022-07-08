Jake Paul Says He's Open to Fighting Tommy Fury After Hasim Rahman Jr.

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jake Paul said he hasn't closed the door on fighting Tommy Fury despite a second straight cancellation.

Fury was forced to pull out of their originally scheduled bout in December because of injury. They were then slated to face off in August, but Fury's inability to secure a travel visa led Paul to change his opponent to Hasim Rahman Jr. on short notice.

"I'm considering [fighting Fury] after Aug. 6, but I want to fight at Madison Square Garden, and the show must go on whether or not Tommy Fury's in the arena," Paul told TMZ Sports in an interview released Friday. "I don't wait for people. I don't need to wait around. I have a responsibility to my fans to put on shows."

