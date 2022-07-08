2022 NHL Draft: Top 10 Players Available in Round 2

4 of 10

Chris Tanouye/Getty Images

Jagger Firkus scores goals. He has one of the best shots in the draft. His one-touch release is borderline elite. He doesn't need a big windup, instead relying on snapshots to slingshot the puck top-shelf as quickly as he received it. He's a major one-timer threat and certainly will be the go-to shooting option on any power play. Because of how smooth his release is, Firkus can flick pucks over a goaltender's shoulders from in tight just as easily as he can rip it from above the faceoff dots.

However, Firkus doesn't need to be handed the puck in shooting areas in order to score. The right wing will work for his opportunities, moving around the offensive zone to find opportunities for receiving passes. The Alberta native displays creativity in possession and an ability to create his own shots. Firkus is willing and able to take on defenders, particularly beating them inside with direction changes. He has good enough handles to deke past goaltenders on partial breakaways.

His signature move on the puck is to carry into the offensive zone wide, then cut across the slot and either use the defenseman as a screen or beat a goaltender who is forced to open up his body as he moves post-to-post. Firkus does not need brute-force shots through defenders because he has good enough hands to create his own openings. In fact, he made the highlight reel this season with a lacrosse-style goal in Moose Jaw's opening playoff game against Saskatoon. Indeed, any team would be thrilled to add a player with moves like Jagger.

Though Firkus is primarily a shooter, he uses that threat to establish other opportunities. He has quality secondary playmaking instincts. Sometimes when he's cutting across the slot and dragging defenders with him as he threatens to shoot, he'll instead drop the puck for a teammate cutting across in another direction. Firkus plays at a high tempo, and viewers can't help but notice him when he's in the offensive zone.

The rest of Firkus' game rates as average or underdeveloped. Though he's quick on his feet, his skating stride lacks power. He works hard off the puck but isn't a physical presence; the 5'10" frame doesn't do any favors and, even for that height, his 151 pounds is well below where he needs to be. For that reason, his development is going to take some time, but it also offers a higher ceiling.

He only turned 18 in late April and has a lot of room for more muscle. If and when gets stronger, his skating and physicality could see upticks. With that rounding out his game, Firkus could turn into a top-six scoring winger.

He is ranked 26th on the B/R Big Board.

