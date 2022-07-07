2022 NHL Draft: Live Round 1 Grades and Analysis for Every Pick

0 of 0

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Welcome to the 2022 NHL draft!

The first round begins at 7 p.m. ET with the Montreal Canadiens on the clock at first overall. You can view the entire draft order at CapFriendly. Rounds 2 through 7 will be completed Friday.

Thursday is a massive day for the NHL teams that will attempt to add players whom they hope will be building blocks for a future Stanley Cup winner. The Colorado Avalanche drafted five players in the first round who became key members of this past season's squad, while 2020 first-round pick Justin Barron was dealt to Montreal at the trade deadline for Artturi Lehkonen, who scored the Cup-clinching goal in Game 6 last week.

Do not underestimate the importance of the draft. Chances are that a few teams will make decisions Thursday and Friday that either win or cost them a future championship.

Bleacher Report's Adam Herman will be updating this slideshow with grades and analysis of every pick tonight in real time. It's important to remember that he's grading the decisions made by each team and that a bad grade doesn't necessarily mean the prospect is bad.

As a reminder, his rankings of the top 32 players in the 2022 draft class can be viewed here.