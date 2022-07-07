Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Lakers, Nets Front Offices Expected to Meet in Las Vegas

Evan Yu/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets will reportedly meet face-to-face in Las Vegas about a potential trade involving Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin on NBA Today, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and Nets GM Sean Marks will both be in town for summer-league play. He gave some insight into the matter in a conversation with ESPN's Malika Andrews, who asked about any "possible trades that involve Russell Westbrook."

McMenamin said:



"Well, the Lakers are going to be bringing their summer-league contingency out to Las Vegas. That includes Rob Pelinka, and Rob Pelinka will be able to have a face-to-face conversation with Sean Marks of the Brooklyn Nets.

"And they can discuss things like, 'Are we going to be able to put together a deal here, and are we actually getting your best offer yet? Is it just been positioning from both sides? Can we actually come down to brass tacks and figure out a deal here?

"If the Lakers can't figure something out with Kyrie, if that's not feasible, they're going to have to move on, because their roster is incomplete."

McMenamin went on to say that the Lakers are missing shooting despite recent additions and that the team believes it can still acquire some help, whether it be through a trade for Irving or elsewhere.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Saturday that the Lakers and Nets were having trade talks centered around Irving and Westbrook.

Two days later, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported that any trade talks regarding Irving and Kevin Durant, who has requested to be dealt, could drag into training camp.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also noted on June 27 that the Lakers were the only team pursuing Irving in a sign-and-trade.

Irving, a seven-time All-Star who averaged 27.4 points in 29 games last year, exercised his $36.5 player option for 2022-23 to remain with the Nets.