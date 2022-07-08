Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 7

1 of 4

Wasting little time in establishing himself beyond All Elite Wrestling, former Dark Order member Alan Angels kicked off Thursday's Impact Wrestling in a big way by challenging the great "Speedball" Mike Bailey for the X-Division Championship.

For the majority of the match, Angels proved himself as a legitimate challenge to Bailey. A missed splash proved costly, though, and Bailey delivered the Ultima Weapon for the pinfall victory and successful title defense.

Bailey has consistently delivered all year long and this was no different. Against a guy in Angels hellbent on proving himself against one of the top wrestlers in the world, Bailey rose to the occasion and gave the Dark Order alum the sort of match he has not had the opportunity to have since the breakout contest against Kenny Omega back in 2020.

Angels has a bright future, be it in Impact or elsewhere, but Bailey is among the world's best right now and this was further evidence of such.

After the match, Deaner and Joe Doering of Violent By Design attacked both men and cut a promo, only to be interrupted by the returning Eric Young, who issued a warning to his followers not to step out of line (or his design) again.

This was an interesting development that teased dissension within VBD for the first time. Whether that leads to a babyface turn for Deaner and Doering, or Young, remains to be seen but it is the most interesting thing to happen to that faction in quite some time.

Result

Bailey defeated Angels to retain the X-Division Championship

Grade

B+

Top Moments