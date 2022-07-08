Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 7

Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 7July 8, 2022
The Knockouts took center stage Thursday night on AXS TV as Deonna Purrazzo and Mia Yim clashed in the main event, a shot at Jordynne Grace and the Knockouts Championship up for grabs in the blockbuster bout.
That match headlined a broadcast that also featured the latest from Honor No More, further greatness from Trey Miguel and a surprising challenger for X-Division champion "Speedball" Mike Bailey.
Find out what went down, who had their arms raised in victory and what it meant for the foreseeable future of Impact with this recap of the July 7 episode.
X-Division Championship Match: "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Alan Angels
- The crowd's reception to Angels was special, reflecting their appreciation for his work even if those in power elsewhere did not.
- "Not just a number in the crowd anymore," Matthew Rehwoldt said Angels and his role as Dark Order's 5.
- "Josh Alexander, it's not over until we say its over!" Deaner exclaimed before demanding world champion Josh Alexander make his way to the ring.
- "This is not my design. I am the designer," Young said, wondering why Doering and Deaner have pursued the Impact world title.
- "How did that go? How did that go, Deaner? Joe Doering, under my watch, was undefeated," Young chastised his Violent By Design minions.
- "This world belongs to me," Young said to Deaner and Doering, a clear warning that they better not step out of line again.
Wasting little time in establishing himself beyond All Elite Wrestling, former Dark Order member Alan Angels kicked off Thursday's Impact Wrestling in a big way by challenging the great "Speedball" Mike Bailey for the X-Division Championship.
For the majority of the match, Angels proved himself as a legitimate challenge to Bailey. A missed splash proved costly, though, and Bailey delivered the Ultima Weapon for the pinfall victory and successful title defense.
ULTIMA WEAPON!
Bailey has consistently delivered all year long and this was no different. Against a guy in Angels hellbent on proving himself against one of the top wrestlers in the world, Bailey rose to the occasion and gave the Dark Order alum the sort of match he has not had the opportunity to have since the breakout contest against Kenny Omega back in 2020.
Angels has a bright future, be it in Impact or elsewhere, but Bailey is among the world's best right now and this was further evidence of such.
After the match, Deaner and Joe Doering of Violent By Design attacked both men and cut a promo, only to be interrupted by the returning Eric Young, who issued a warning to his followers not to step out of line (or his design) again.
but they got the leader of Violent By Design
This was an interesting development that teased dissension within VBD for the first time. Whether that leads to a babyface turn for Deaner and Doering, or Young, remains to be seen but it is the most interesting thing to happen to that faction in quite some time.
Result
Bailey defeated Angels to retain the X-Division Championship
Grade
B+
Top Moments
Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel
- Miguel delivered a moonsault on one leg, a hell of a spot that allowed him to wipe out Kid on the floor.
- Kid caught a hobbled Miguel with the Michinoku Driver.
- A video package aired, hyping the impending debut of the great Killer Kelly. This is a huge get for the Knockouts division, which is quickly developing into the best women's roster in the business.
- A backstage confrontation between "Cowboy" James Storm and Steve Maclin led to a challenge for a match next week.
Two top contenders in the X-Division battled in the night's second match as Laredo Kid battled former champion Trey Miguel one-on-one.
Kid smartly targeted Miguel's injured left leg, ramping up the aggression while doing so. Frustrated by his recent inability to overcome Miguel in his pursuit of the X-Division Championship, he was more focused and intent on exploiting his opponent's weakness than ever before.
doesn't have the same speed he usually does on due to a lingering knee injury!
It was not enough. Miguel reached down deep, pulled out a neckbreaker variation and scored the pinfall victory for the hard-fought victory.
Miguel is great. He has been for a long time and is the heart and soul of this current Impact roster. Matches like this against Kid are so consistently good that it is easy to take him for granted. He has earned, no deserves, better than that.
Impact should find something more for him to do than consistently deliver in X-Division matches that may or may not mean much in the long run. Elevate him to the next level of competition. We know he can succeed there. We saw it in the main event of Slammiversary 2020.
He has accomplished everything there is to do at the level he currently finds himself. Let him soar at new heights and fight for a title that has eluded him to this point: the Impact World Championship.
Result
Miguel defeated Kid
Grade
B
Top Moments
just nailed with a Moonsault on one leg!
PCO vs. Black Taurus; Rich Swann vs. Shera
- Backstage, Ace Austin stepped up in the name of Bullet Club and expressed interest in doing battle with Honor No More next.
- An angry Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood confronted Gisele Shaw backstage. The latter explained that Masha Slamovich is likely coming to destroy Dashwood, mostly because Shaw has been ducking her.
- Rosemary vowed to go to the Undead Realm to find Havok and Taya Valkyrie, despite the issues she and her Knockouts Tag Team Championship partner have had, promised to go with her.
With pressure on him from Honor No More to prove he belongs in the faction, PCO battled Decay's Black Taurus.
The French-Canadian Frankenstein punished Taurus, delivering the De-Animator from the top rope, slamming into his opponent and driving his spine into the ring apron. The masked man of Decay would not ever really recover as he fell to the PCO-sault and suffered a defeat at the hands of the unpredictable competitor.
just landed on 's face with a BRUTAL Moonsault!
Honor No More joined a victorious PCO in the squared circle after the match but Heath slid into the ring, delivered the Wake-Up Call to Kenny King, and escaped through the crowd.
The match was essentially an extended squash and not a particularly great one at that. The dissension between Honor No More and PCO appears to have subsided for the time being but do not be surprised if the faction splits from the undead antihero in the near future.
Heath seizing openings and wiping out the heels is a great spot for him and gives him his first taste of something truly meaningful to do since signing with the company.
A backstage confrontation between Rich Swann and Shera gave way to a singles bout between them.
The heel controlled the majority of the match against the former world champion but Swann fired up, delivered a 619 and wiped out Raj Singh at ringside. Moments later, he scored a much-needed win after his loss to Brian Myers at Against All Odds.
This was a match that happened, for the sake of happening, and the right guy won.
Next.
Result
PCO defeated Taurus
Grade
C
Top Moments
is on thin ice with The Influence!
Knockouts Contender's Match: Mia Yim vs. Deonna Purrazzo
- Yim kicking out of The Queen's Gambit was a great spot and had the Impact fans on the edge of their seats.
- Purrazzo returned the favor seconds later by kicking out of the package piledriver.
- Grace exuded attitude as she confronted the victor after the match, teasing that she may take on the heel role for the upcoming championship clash.
Former Knockouts, Ring of Honor and Reina de Reinas champion Deonna Purrazzo battled Mia Yim in Thursday's main event, a shot at current champion Jordynne Grace on the line.
The Virtuosa, as she has so many times before, targeted the left arm of her opponent in hopes of applying her devastating version of the Fujiwara armbar. Yim, on the defensive for too long, fought back as desperation set in.
What ensued was a dramatic, back and forth encounter that saw Yim narrowly kick out of the Queen's Gambit, Purrazzo just barely escape defeat following a package piledriver and both women wow the crowd with their ability. Yim would ultimately score the win, delivering Eat Defeat to earn a shot at Grace's gold.
The champion made her presence felt after the bell, confronting Yim for a tense handshake and exchange of words to close out the broadcast.
Purrazzo has set the bar extremely high for women's wrestling in Impact. When all is said and done, she may very well go down in history as one of the most influential women in the history of the company thanks to the incredible standard she has set for the overall quality of the in-ring content.
and are giving EVERYTHING they have for a shot at the Knockouts World Championship!
Yim was woefully underutilized in her previous place of employment, underrated, underutilized and undervalued. She has been a woman on a mission, determined to prove that their loss is another company's gain. She has done just that, delivering a string of matches that rank right up there with her best since joining Impact.
A match against Grace should be no different.
This match was absolutely deserving of the main event spot, was as good as any women's wrestling match on cable this week, and is indicative of the truly special crop of competitors the company has at its disposal right now.
Greatness is coming from the Impact Knockouts division and if you have not already been watching closely, you owe it to yourself to now.
Result
Yim defeated Purrazzo
Grade
A
Top Moments