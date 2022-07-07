Report: Sandra Douglass Morgan Hired by Raiders; 1st-Ever Black Female Team President

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly hired former Nevada Gaming Control Board chairwoman Sandra Douglass Morgan to be team president, making her the first Black woman in NFL history to hold that role.

"I am thrilled to join you as we embark on one of the most exciting times in the history of our organization," she wrote in a letter to team employees announcing her hiring, per Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "I look forward to meeting each of you in person over the coming weeks."

