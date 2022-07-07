Pat McAfee, WWE Agree on Multiyear Contract Extension; Terms Not Disclosed

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

WWE announced Thursday that SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee has agreed to a multiyear contract extension.

Terms of the deal, including length and salary, were not disclosed.

McAfee made multiple appearances for WWE from 2018 to 2021 as an analyst and even wrestled in a couple of matches in NXT before transitioning to the full-time role of SmackDown color commentator in April 2021.

Just over a year into his tenure, the experiment of McAfee as an announcer has been a rousing success.

McAfee has been the perfect complement to longtime play-by-play man Michael Cole thanks to his charisma, excitement, energy level and penchant for making every segment more entertaining with his commentary.

He has even dipped his toe into being an in-ring competitor on the main roster, facing and defeating Theory at WrestleMania 38 in April before losing to Vince McMahon in an impromptu match immediately after.

McAfee also shared a beer with WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at the event, although Austin then hit him with a Stone Cold Stunner.

Later this month, McAfee will return to the squared circle in a grudge match against Happy Corbin at SummerSlam, which will emanate from the Tennessee Titans' Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

On top of his skill as a commentator and wrestler, McAfee brings mainstream attention to the WWE product.

He was an NFL punter for eight years, earning two Pro Bowl nods and one first-team All-Pro selection, but has found greater stardom in the world of sports media.

In addition to doing work for Barstool Sports, Fox Sports and ESPN, McAfee founded a media company that produces the successful Pat McAfee Show.

