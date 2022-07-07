Francisco Alvarez, Gunnar Henderson Headline NL, AL Rosters for 2022 MLB Futures Game

AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis

MLB has announced the American League and National League rosters for the 2022 Futures Game, which will take place July 16 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The exhibition, an annual prelude to the All-Star Game, will feature three of the sport's top five prospects as ranked by MLB.com: the New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez (No. 2), Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll (No. 3) and Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson (No. 5).

Last year's Futures Game featured a long list of players who've proceeded to make an impact in the majors in 2022.

The hitting group showcased Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr., St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman, Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez, Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene and Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II.

Pitchers included the Tampa Bay Rays' Shane Baz, Boston Red Sox's Brayan Bello, Los Angeles Angels' Reid Detmers, Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore and Cincinnati Reds' Nick Lodolo.

While playing in the Futures Game doesn't guarantee future MLB success, the hit rate from last year's contest is high.

Alvarez is making his second straight appearance after hitting a pinch-hit home run in the 2021 game. He's split the current campaign between the Mets' Double-A and Triple-A affiliates, posting a .904 OPS with 18 homers in 69 games.

If James McCann (.513 OPS in 28 appearances) continues to struggle, New York could turn to its top prospect for an offensive spark during the season's second half.

Carroll is making a push for a call up to Triple-A for Arizona as he's mashed Double-A pitching in 2022. He's tallied 35 extra-base hits and 20 stolen bases with a 1.073 OPS in 58 games.

Henderson has gotten the call to the highest level of the minors in the Orioles' system after starting the year in Double-A. He has compiled 13 homers and 15 steals in 72 contests.

With Rutschman, Henderson and pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (No. 4 prospect in MLB), the O's are ready to turn the corner toward contention after an extended rebuild.

The Futures Game debuted in 1999 using a United States vs. World format. It switched to AL vs. NL in 2019.