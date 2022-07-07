2022 WNBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Participants Revealed

David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

The WNBA's three-point queen will be back to defend her crown.

Three-time champion Allie Quigley headlines the field for the 2022 Three-Point Contest in Chicago on Saturday. The Chicago Sky guard might only shooting 34.2 percent from beyond the arc this year, but her reputation speaks for itself.

Five others will look to outshine Quigley in the Windy City:

2022 WNBA Three-Point Contest Field

Ariel Atkins, Washington Mystics

Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces

Allie Quigley, Chicago Sky

Based on current form, the Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum is the strongest contender in the field. She's averaging a league-high 3.2 made threes per game and knocking down 42.0 percent of her long-range jumpers.

The 2017 No. 1 overall has steadily improved over her WNBA career, and the arrival of head coach Becky Hammon has allowed her to finally hit her offensive game to reach new heights.

The Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd and Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale will be formidable challengers as well.

Neither is a dead-eye shooter from the perimeter. Loyd is a 38.7 percent three-point shooter this year while Ogunbowale is slightly worse at 37.2 percent. But both are capable of catching fire on the right night.

Loyd was 6-of-8 from deep in an 85-71 win over the Washington Mystics on June 23. On the same night, Ogunbowale went 6-of-9 as the Wings hammered the Indiana Fever 94-68.

Marine Johannes of the New York Liberty and Lexie Brown of the Los Angeles Sparks headline the biggest omissions from this year's Three-Point Contest.

France international Johannes has only appeared in nine games for the Liberty after returning to the team in June. During that time, though, her threes percentage has been high, succesfully shooting 47.4 percent of her shots from the three-point line.

Brown, meanwhile, is enjoying her best year to date, fueled partially by her significantly improved shooting. She's knocking down threes at a 45.9 percentage after having never finished a year at better than 38.5.