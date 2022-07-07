Draymond Green on Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: 'Athletes Are Now Businessmen'

Elsa/Getty Images

Draymond Green sounded off on the narratives surrounding athletes requesting trades, specifically coming to the defense of former teammate Kevin Durant.

"If Kevin Durant says, 'I actually don't want to be here anymore. I want to go to somewhere else,' why does it matter? Why does that make you weak? ... Why does that mean he's running from something? I don't understand that," Green said on his podcast at the 1:20 mark.

"People can't accept the fact that athletes are now businessmen and no longer just playing basketball," he said around the four-minute mark. "At some point, people have to realize and be able to accept the fact athletes are businessmen and we make business moves and business decisions."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.