Predictions for Patrick Mahomes, Steph Curry, Top Stars at American Century Golf

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match

Patrick Mahomes' NFL offseason has featured plenty of golf. Last month, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback teamed with Josh Allen for Capital One's The Match, where the duo narrowly lost to the pair of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Mahomes however had a solid showing; he now has more golf to play. This weekend, he'll be among the participants at the American Century Championship, an annual celebrity golf tournament held each summer at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.

There will be plenty of current and former athletes in the field for the three-round event, which takes place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Among the 87 participants will be former tournament champions Vinny Del Negro (2021), Mardy Fish (2020), Tony Romo (2018 and 2019) and Mark Mulder (2015, 2016 and 2017).

Not everybody in the field is a current or former pro athlete, though. Singer Nick Jonas and comedian Colin Jost are among the 12 first-time participants in this year's tournament.

Before the 2022 edition gets underway, here are several predictions for some of the notable names in the tournament.