Predictions for Patrick Mahomes, Steph Curry, Top Stars at American Century Golf
Patrick Mahomes' NFL offseason has featured plenty of golf. Last month, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback teamed with Josh Allen for Capital One's The Match, where the duo narrowly lost to the pair of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.
Mahomes however had a solid showing; he now has more golf to play. This weekend, he'll be among the participants at the American Century Championship, an annual celebrity golf tournament held each summer at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.
There will be plenty of current and former athletes in the field for the three-round event, which takes place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Among the 87 participants will be former tournament champions Vinny Del Negro (2021), Mardy Fish (2020), Tony Romo (2018 and 2019) and Mark Mulder (2015, 2016 and 2017).
Not everybody in the field is a current or former pro athlete, though. Singer Nick Jonas and comedian Colin Jost are among the 12 first-time participants in this year's tournament.
Before the 2022 edition gets underway, here are several predictions for some of the notable names in the tournament.
Mahomes Will Show Improvement from Previous Appearances
Although Mahomes isn't a bad golfer, he wasn't among the front-runners at the American Century Championship in his first two years competing at the event. The Chiefs quarterback finished in a tie for 38th and a tie for 50th in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
Mahomes nevertheless has had plenty of practice in recent months. Not only did he participate in Capital One's The Match in the last month, but the four-time Pro Bowler also hosted the Aloha Golf Classic in Hawai'i. Mahomes' game should be feeling on the up heading into the 2022 American Century Championship.
Will Mahomes contend for the win at the tournament? That's unlikely, considering there are some participants who are more renowned for their talent on the fairway than the Chiefs QB.
However, it wouldn't be surprising if Mahomes posts a career-best finish at the event; an appearance higher up the leaderboard is certainly on the cards.
Prediction: Mahomes finishes in the top 30
Curry Will Again Fare Well, End Up in Top 10
After being named the NBA Finals MVP for the first time whilst leading the Golden State Warriors to their seventh championship last month, Stephen Curry is now returning to the golf course. And the 34-year-old is no stranger to success in this setting, either.
Curry finished ninth in the 2021 American Century Championship while competing alongside his brother, Seth, and his father, Dell. All three Currys are participating in the event again in 2022, with Steph likely to be the best among the family for the second straight year.
“It’s just fun,” Curry said, per Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle. “Beautiful scenery, the venue is amazing. It gives us the space to interact with fans, play golf, compete and bring our families. … It’s my favorite week of the summer.”
It'll be even more enjoyable for Curry when he turns in another strong performance. Don't be surprised if he's competing for the win come Sunday. While he may fall just short, he should again be among the most impressive golfers over the three days.
Prediction: Curry finishes in the top 10
Sorenstam Will Win the Tournament for the First Time
There are only two professional golfers in the American Century Championship field this year. Paige Spiranac will have high hopes of success in Nevada, but Annika Sorenstam certainly stands out as a favorite, being a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Whilst Sorenstam may be 51, she can still play at an impressive level. The Swede will be using the event as a tune-up for the Senior LPGA Championship, which is taking place in Salina, Kansas, later this month. She'll also be playing in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in July.
Despite the American Century Championship not being the most prestigious tournament in Sorenstam's upcoming schedule, it's still an opportunity for her to play a few solid rounds of golf. The 10-time major champion will certainly have a good chance of winning.
This is only Sorenstam's third appearance at this event, but she's fared well in each of her previous showings. She tied for second in 2014, and she placed fourth in 2021.
In 2022, Sorenstam will see it as her turn to win the American Century Championship title. She'll definitely have to fend off some solid competition at the top of the leaderboard, but she's among the best golfers in this field, and she'll close out the weekend in strong fashion.
Prediction: Sorenstam wins her first American Century Championship title