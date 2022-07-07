5-Star PG Kylan Boswell to Play for Arizona in 2022-23 Season After Reclassifying

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kylan Boswell, a 5-star point guard from Arizona's Compass Press, announced Wednesday that he will reclassify to the class of 2022 and join the Arizona Wildcats:

Before his reclassification, Boswell was considered the No. 15 player in the class of 2023, as well as the No. 4 point guard and the No. 2 player from the state of Arizona, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

