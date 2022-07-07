Jimmy Butler Tells P.J. Tucker 'F--k You and Joel Embiid' After PF Signs with 76ers

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Jimmy Butler is none too pleased with P.J. Tucker after the veteran opted out of his $7.4 million player option with the Miami Heat to join the Philadelphia 76ers on a three-year, $33 million deal this summer.

Tucker thanked Miami for the 2021-22 season in an Instagram post on Wednesday, and Butler replied with an NSFW comment.

Tucker joining the Sixers was a tough blow to Miami and Butler, who was "very much hoping" the veteran would stay with the Heat in 2022-23, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Butler has taken every opportunity to throw shade at the franchise since it traded him to the Heat following the 2018-19 season.

After the Heat eliminated the 76ers during the 2022 NBA playoffs, Butler exited the court and said, "Tobias Harris over me?" He was referencing his trade from Philadelphia and how the organization chose to build around Ben Simmons, who is now with the Brooklyn Nets, Joel Embiid and Harris, who was given a five-year, $180 million deal in April 2019, instead of committing to him.

Simply put, fans will want to watch the Heat-76ers meetings during the 2022-23 season, as things could get pretty spicy.