Kevin Durant Unveils Trailer for Showtime's 'NYC Point Gods' Documentary

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Kevin Durant has news.

No, he hasn't been traded yet. But the Brooklyn Nets' superstar (for now) and Boardroom and 35V co-founder unveiled the new trailer for Showtime's NYC Point Gods feature-length documentary, releasing on July 29.

Durant is an executive producer on the project.

The film will highlight some of the most famous point guards in New York City history, including Rafer Alston, Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson, Stephon Marbury, God Shammgod, Kenny Smith, Rod Strickland and Dwayne "Pearl" Washington.

"Everyone knows an NYC point guard when they see them, and the point gods of this film were instrumental in changing the game for everyone," Durant said in a June statement. "We are really excited to honor them through this doc, and I know basketball fans will really appreciate it."