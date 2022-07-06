Report: 5-Star Mookie Cook Considering Duke, Kentucky, More After Oregon Decommitment

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Mookie Cook, one of the top players in the 2023 college basketball recruiting class, is considering Arizona, Duke, Kentucky and Gonzaga after he decommitted from Oregon last week, according to Joe Tipton of On3.

Cook has kept the Ducks in the running and is also weighing a jump to the G League Ignite program, per Tipton.

The 6'7", 200-pound forward is the No. 5 overall prospect in next year's class in 247Sports' composite rankings.

Cook announced his decision to reopen his recruitment process on Instagram, saying it came after "much consideration and talks" with his family.

The standout from Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, hasn't been formally offered a scholarship by Duke, but the Blue Devils coaching staff is expected to watch him this weekend at a Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) event, per Tipton.

He has offers from Arizona, Kentucky and Gonzaga, along with numerous other high-profile programs if he decides to open his recruitment further.

Cook is a prototypical high-end wing prospect with impressive length, athleticism and the ability to make an impact at both ends of the floor. He averaged 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals for Compass in his junior campaign in 2021-22, per The Season Ticket. He shot 65.5 percent from the field and 47.6 percent on threes.

The forward would benefit from working on his distribution skills, which would allow him to take on more ball-handling responsibility as he continues to rise through the ranks. Otherwise, his mostly well-rounded skill set makes him a high-floor prospect.

Some speculated he was planning to reclassify to the 2022 class after his commitment to Oregon in March, but his family denied that rumor.

Cook has plenty of time to consider his options, and he could even take more visits during the 2022-23 season.

He didn't provide a timetable to make a new choice for the next stop on his basketball journey.