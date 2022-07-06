Kevin Durant Praises Chet Holmgren's Summer League Debut: 'I See U Cookin 7'

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren tried to look like Kevin Durant on the court in his summer-league debut, and he caught the attention of the 12-time All-Star.

Holmgren responded on Wednesday:

Holmgren wore Durant's number and some KD shoes for his first game with the Thunder against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. He then turned heads on the court with 23 points on 7-of-9 shooting, adding seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks.

The debut showed Holmgren's early potential after he was drafted No. 2 last month.

Holmgren showed this type of wide skill set throughout last season at Gonzaga, averaging 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 60.7 percent from the field and 39 percent from three-point range.

The Utah Summer League is only an exhibition, and the Jazz roster Holmgren faced featured few players who will make the NBA roster. Still, it was an exciting debut that showed Holmgren's upside as he begins his professional career.

Durant, who spent eight seasons in Oklahoma City, already seems to be a fan of the 20-year-old.