4 Fans Injured by Bullet Fragments Outside Athletics' Coliseum During Fireworks Show

Four fans attending Monday's game between the Oakland Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California, suffered non-life-threatening injuries after getting hit by bullet fragments from "celebratory gunfire" outside the stadium.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), the injuries occurred after the game as fans from the crowd of 24,403 gathered on the field for a Fourth of July fireworks show.

A's manager Mark Kotsay commented on the incident, saying:

"I think if it wasn't Fourth of July, it would be more alarming. Any time during Fourth of July, I can remember this growing up, it's never safe but people tend to do things that aren't in the ordinary. That's firing weapons in the air in terms of celebration. It's really unfortunate that we had that happen here in the Coliseum and there were people injured. I know we've reached out to those people."

There is an ongoing investigation regarding the shots that were fired, and the Oakland Police Department has offered a $20,000 reward for information that leads to one or more arrests.

The Athletics defeated the Blue Jays 5-1 on Tuesday night on the strength of eight innings of one-run baseball hurled by starting pitcher Cole Irvin.

The injuries at the Coliseum occurred on the same day as a deadly shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, at a Fourth of July parade. Twenty-one-year-old Robert E. Crimo III has been charged with seven counts of first degree murder.