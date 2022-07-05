Washington D.C.'s RFK Stadium Catches Fire; Former Home of Nationals, Commanders

AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

Authorities responded to a fire inside RFK Stadium in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

The D.C. Fire Department provided a video from inside the stadium:

Ellie Hall of Buzzfeed provided additional views from outside the stadium:

The D.C. Fire Department confirmed a fire inside the stadium, per Lex Juarez of WDVM 25.

The sports facility was used for a variety of events since its opening in 1961, notably football, baseball and soccer.

It previously served as the home of the Washington Commanders until the team moved to FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland in 1996. Two iterations of D.C. baseball also played in the stadium: the Washington Senators and the Washington Nationals.

The Senators moved to become the Minnesota Twins, while the Nationals moved to their new ballpark in 2008.

Major League Soccer's D.C. United spent 21 years at RFK Stadium before its move to Audi Field in 2018.

In addition to hosting local professional teams, the venue also hosted World Cup and Olympic soccer matches, two MLB All-Star games and several college football bowl games.

The stadium no longer gets regular usage, with D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser announcing plans to demolish the historic venue next year.