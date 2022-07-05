WWE NXT: Great American Bash 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights

0 of 1

Few nights are more important to WWE NXT than NXT Great American Bash. Each year, the young talent get this chance to stand out during a packed WWE summer in major matches.

This year, the main event would be Bron Breakker vs. Cameron Grimes. The Richest Man in WWE had put all his chips on the table in a bid to become NXT champion, even intentionally injuring Breakker a week before their fight.

Grayson Waller hoodwinked Carmelo Hayes, getting him to accidentally sign a contract for a title match between them. With limited time to prepare, The A Champion needed to be money to overcome Waller's most underhanded tactics.

Tag team gold was on the line. Toxic Attraction faced a fresh challenge in best friends Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez. Diamond Mine imploded as The Creed Brothers fought Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp.

Rivalries continue to grow between younger stars in NXT. Tiffany Stratton would challenge Wendy Choo. Wes Lee wanted to shut up Trick Williams.

Great American Bash hoped to be the best show of the summer for all of WWE, and it was up to the talent to make the most of the spotlight. Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen and Fallon Henley would host the night.

